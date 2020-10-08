Shooting of several films and shows across industries had to be postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Regarding Annaatthe, the shooting of the film had started in mid-December last year and it was in February when the makers had shared the film’s title. The shooting of the film had to be stalled owing to the coronavirus outbreak. It was recently reported that the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe were planning to resume the shooting of the film from October 10. It is now reported that the shooting has been delayed. Annaatthe Actress Meena Shares Memories Of Working With Rajinikanth As A Child Artist.

According to a report in TOI, the makers have decided to postpone the shooting owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Lead actor Rajinikanth who had planned to resume the shooting, has decided to push it a little further considering the current situation. The report states that considering the safety amid this pandemic he has informed the film’s producer about delaying the shoot for a while. Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Film Is All Set for Pongal 2021 Release.

The report also suggests that film’s director Siva is also not keen in resuming the shoot of Annaatthe due to the rising number of cases across places. The makers are working upon the new dates in order to resume the shoot, keeping in mind the safety of the entire cast and crew.

