Whenever team RRR throws a surprise, it has always been a special one and a memorable one. This time it is a Diwali special treat and it is indeed the perfect one. Team RRR has extended festival greetings to all fans and how! A Diwali special photoshoot has been done with the team, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and director SS Rajamouli. The dream team of RRR has wished everyone a very Happy Diwali in the sweetest manner. RRR Movie Update: SS Rajamouli and Crew Are Back On Their Extravagant Set, Start The Shoot With 'Double Grit' (Watch Video).

Sharing the pictures, team RRR wrote, “To all our beloved fans, here’s to add bright lights to the festive spirit! Happy #RRRDiwali... Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team.” The trio is dressed in traditional avatars. Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) are twinning in an all-white kurta pyjama. The backdrop not only highlights the film’s title, but it has been all decked up with diyas. One can also not ignore the mouthwatering mithai (sweets) that also have been placed in the background. The candid moments captured are indeed the best ones of the trio! Jr NTR's Bheem Intro or Ram Charan's Ramaraju Intro - Which RRR Teaser Did You Like More? Vote Now.

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR

To all our beloved fans, here's to add bright lights to the festive spirit! 🤗🔥🌊 Happy #RRRDiwali... #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/3t1nh2tE6C — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020

Diwali Special From Team RRR

Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie.#RRRDiwali... 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/mJi1Ti9mf3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020

Fans are still hoping for a major treat on the occasion of Diwali. Well, one cannot say anything if the makers have any plans or not. RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the leading ladies. The makers are eyeing to release the magnum opus in January 2021.

