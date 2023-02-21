Mollywood hunk Dulquer Salmaan shared a series of pictures flaunting his trophy that he won at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. DQ, as he is fondly called, won the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He mentioned in his Insta post, “This one felt special ! My first ever award for Hindi. And my first ever for Best Actor in a negative role. Many thanks to the jury of @dpiff_official for this honour and @abhialmish for being such a kind host.” Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Grab Best Acting Honours, RRR Wins Film of the Year; Here’s Full List of Winners.

Dulquer Salmaan Wins At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

