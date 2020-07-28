It's Dulquer Salmaan's birthday today and while his fans are already going gaga over his first look from Kurup, the makers of director Hanu Raghavapudi's next have officially confirmed their association with the actor. Yes, this is the second major announcement coming from the actor's side and it sure sounds intriguing. After playing Kerala's most wanted culprit Sukumara Kurup in the biopic, the actor is all set to play a lieutenant in this fictional story. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: The Heartthrob Loves Exploring the Dressy Side of Smart Casuals With Simplicity and Sophistication!

While the title of the same is still being kept under wraps, we know it's a love story set in 1964. The film will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and if new reports are to believe, Dulquer will romance Pooja Hegde in it. If all goes well, this would mark his first collaboration with the Radhe Shyam actress. Dulquer's busy signing multiple projects these days and the recent announcement of two should satisfy his fans for the next few months. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: From Ustad Hotel to Varane Avashyamund, 11 Malayalam Films of the Dynamic Star We Highly Recommend to His Non-Mallu Fans (and Where to Watch Them Online).

Check out the Announcement

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DulquerSalmaan to enact the part of a lieutenant in a love story set in 1964... Not titled yet... Will be made in #Telugu, #Tamil and #Malayalam... Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi... Produced by Priyanka Dutt... Vyjayanthi Movies presentation... Posters... pic.twitter.com/npPdnchM1n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2020

Coming to his stint in Bollywood, the actor was last seen with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor and he had marked his debut with Irrfan Khan starrer, Karwaan. While the latter was appreciated by critics, the former failed to have any kind of impact even on the box office. Here's hoping he's busy reading some scripts for his next B-town outing and they turn out to be promising.

