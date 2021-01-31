Enthiran, starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, had released in 2010 and it was not only a box office hit, but even won two National Awards for Best Special Effects and Best Production Design, and many other accolades. Directed by Shankar, the film landed in legal soup after writer Aarur Tamilnadan filed a case against the filmmaker in the Madras High Court alleging copyright violation of his story Jugiba. Rajinikanth: Compared to Endhiran, 2.0 Shooting Was a Cake Walk.

Aarur Tamilnadan, the petitioner, stated that the film Enthiran was a copy of his work. As per leading media reports, the Egmore Court in Chennai has issued a non-bailable warrant against director Shankar. It has been more than a decade now since the case is going on but Shankar has not made any appearance before case. The filmmaker and Enthiran producer Kalanithi Maran were reportedly asked to appear before the court in 2019, however, they appealed against it. As per a report in India Today, the copyright case has been adjourned to February 19.

In 2019 when Shankar had approached the Madras High Court to quash the case filed against him, his plea was turned down by the court. He had then approached the Supreme Court and his plea was turned down again. The non-bailable warrant against Shankar has now been issued by Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court II.

