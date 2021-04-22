South star Sundeep Kishan, who was seen in the Hindi web series The Family Man, is up for a quirky turn on screen next, in the upcoming action comedy Gully Rowdy. "It is a very interesting and well-written character. There's action infused with humour, which makes it challenging and exciting. The character is really quirky in nature," says Sundeep. Gully Rowdy Teaser: Sundeep Kishan, Neha Shetty’s Action-Comedy Looks Promising (Watch Video).

The film is his second collaboration with director G Nageswara Reddy, after the 2019 comedy Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. "It is important to have a creative understanding with your director because you have to breathe life into his vision. Sudheer Babu Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated and Wear Masks, Says ‘My Mask Is My Superhero Costume’ (View Pic).

Every director has a specific way of presenting his lead actor and I love how Reddy sir presents his, " says Sundeep, adding: "I have immense faith in him as a director because Mass-Masala films are his forte." The trailer of the film was released recently.

