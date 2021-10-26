Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim is one of the most anticipated South films of the year. It was a few days back when the makers dropped the trailer of the film which was powerful as well as hard-hitting. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the courtroom drama will see Suriya essaying the role of advocate Chandru, who fights for the basic human rights of the oppressed and underprivileged tribal community. The film is said to be based on true events that happened in Tamil Nad during the 1990s. Now, ahead of Jai Bhim's release on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali, we at LatestLY exclusively interacted with Suriya. When asked if a theatrical release of Jai Bhim would have been a better option rather than OTT, the actor answered with all honesty. Jai Bhim Trailer: Suriya’s Powerful Performance In This Courtroom Drama Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Talking about how unsure the makers were for Jai Bhim's theatrical release, he said, "See this film started ten days before the lockdown happened. When we wrapped our courtroom (climax) scene and then moved to the second and third schedule of the film, the (second) COVID-19 wave struck back. I personally got badly affected and was hospitalised with an oxygen mask for five days and this film happened later. And so we were not aware and sure about when a nice theatrical release will happen, plus Jai Bhim was already a two and half-year-old film."

Further, revealing how his superhit film Soorarai Pottru was a key factor for Jai Bhim's OTT release, he added, "With Amazon Prime Video, we saw what happened with Soorarai Pottru. We were able to touch new territories, new audiences. It gave us a lot of pleasure, happiness, satisfaction as filmmakers/creators, we were quite overwhelmed with the response. Not only my fans, but we also got a great response from cinema lovers too." Jai Bhim: Suriya Talks About His Upcoming Courtroom Drama, Says ‘This Movie Is All About the Political Injustice’.

Watch Jai Bhim Trailer:

"So I’m sure justice will happen for Jai Bhim with OTT. Definitely, nothing like watching with the crowd in cinema halls, the experience is really different. But I’m really happy, that is happening right now with Amazon Prime Video and maybe via Jai Bhim we’ll have more audience and new territories to reach," Suriya concluded.

Jai Bhim also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video before the Diwali festival on November 2. Stay tuned

