Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda who made his way to Bollywood with his upcoming movie 'Liger', has reteamed with director Puri Jagannadh for another time. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh announced their next venture titled 'JGM', at an exhilarating event in Mumbai, on Tuesday. JGM: Vijay Deverakonda, Dressed In Army Uniform, Arrives In A Chopper To Announce His Second Project With Puri Jagannadh (View Pics).

Billed to be an action drama, the big-ticket pan-India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance. 'JGM' will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, while Puri Jagannadh will pen the screenplay and dialogues along with the direction.

The action entertainer is a pan-India film and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Elated Vijay Devarakonda, who appeared at the press meet on Tuesday, said, "I am supremely excited about JGM, as it is one of my most challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

More madness. The next one year of my life. #JGM Worldwide Release - Aug 3, 2023. pic.twitter.com/bAvRwEAS63 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 29, 2022

Vijay continued, "I am honoured to be a part of Puri's dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. I am sure this movie will leave an impact on the audiences." The shoot for 'JGM' will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations. JGM: Title Of Vijay Deverakonda – Puri Jagannadh’s New Movie Announced; Film To Release In Theatres On August 3, 2023 (View Poster).

JGM is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Production. Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh this action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in August, 2023 worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).