Indian film legend Kamal Haasan, an actor-filmmaker, screenwriter and dancer per excellence, is almost 70 years old and still as active in cinema as ever. Addressed as Ulaganayagan (Hero of the World) by his fans for his dedication to the craft, Haasan considers himself a student of cinema and the arts, always willing to learn and hone himself according to the times. Fans are in for a treat from Kamal Haasan, as the stalwart will be seen in not one but two important films back-to-back. While Kalki 2898 AD releases worldwide on June 27, 2024, Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2 releases on July 12, 2024. Let’s take a look at the films.

About Kamal Haasan's Role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kamal Haasan stars as the main villain named Supreme Yaskin in director Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. As in most of his films in recent times, Haasan has a unique look for the character of Supreme Yaskin. The prosthetics are in place to make him look menacing and intimidating. At the Kalki 2898 AD special event in Mumbai where LatestLY was present, Haasan talked about the efforts taken to designing his look with Ashwin. Haasan's character's look had to be very different yet as impactful as that of another legend, Amitabh Bachchan, who stars in a major role in the film.

Glimpse of Kamal Haasan's Look in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer 2 Receives Positive Response – Watch Trailer Here:

Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' / 'Hindustani 2'

This film is the second instalment of a blockbuster film from 1996, called Indian or Hindustani. The S Shankar film made INR 50 crore at the box office, which was a blockbuster figure three decades ago. The story of the vigilante senior citizen continues in Indian 2, with newer elements added by Shankar. The film has been turned into a bigger franchise, with the third part (Indian 3 or Hindustani 3) also being planned and shot already. (This was revealed by Shankar and actor Siddharth at the Mumbai press meet.) Kamal Haasan may be a super senior citizen in the second and third parts, and yet, his energy to fight the corrupt system remains. The actor, having aged in real life, too, has managed to maintain his physical and mental energy levels and deliver to his fans. Just like in the first part, Indian 2 will also have Kamal Haasan in various get-ups and disguises, not to mention prosthetic make-up.

One of the Disguises of Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' / 'Hindustani 2':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

'Indian 2' / 'Hindustani 2' Trailer Receives Mixed Response - Watch Trailer Here:

'Kalki 2898 AD' versus 'Indian 2'

As a fan, you would most probably watch both films of Kamal Haasan releasing one after the other in 2024. But which film are you more excited to watch? Which role of the acting legend intrigues you more? If Kalki 2898 AD becomes a blockbuster, it may eat into the box office collections of Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2. Which film of the two will do better at the box office?

