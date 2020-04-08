Mohanlal Donates Rs 50 Lakh to Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Mohanlal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While the entire nation is observing 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, state governments are expecting residents to lend them a helping hand. Different state governments in India have set up Chief Minister Relief Funds to help them tackle COVID-19 more efficiently. The help from this relief fund will be distributed effectively and celebrities are coming forward with big donations. After Akshay Kumar pledged Rs 25 crores to PM Relief Fund and Shah Rukh Khan followed the suit for five different entities, Malayalam star Mohanlal has now offered a certain amount as a donation from his side.

On Tuesday evening, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that the superstar has donated Rs 50 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund and the government is extremely grateful for his generosity. The actor further thanked the CM for the precautionary measures and guidelines that have been practised in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the actor is the only name from Malayalam cinema who has come forward with his monetary support.

Earlier, Telugu and Tamil superstars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh had announced their support to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds.