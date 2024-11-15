Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding, set to take place in the first week of December, has become one of the most-discussed events, especially given that this will be the actor’s second marriage. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the couple divorced in October 2021. The upcoming marriage has been surrounded by controversy after a Reddit post went viral, claiming that Chaitanya’s family is reconsidering the wedding. Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Akkineni Family Worried About Son's Second Marriage? New Astrologer Predicts ‘Doomed’ Union, Claims Viral Reddit Post.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Controversy

According to the post, an astrologer who had made an accurate prediction about Naga Chaitanya’s previous marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu allegedly predicted that his union with Sobhita Dhulipala would be “doomed”. The post further claimed that Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni consulted a second astrologer who confirmed the same, leading to doubts within the family about the wedding and have asked the actor to reconsider his decision. In response to these rumours, Amala Akkineni shared a cryptic message on Instagram that read, “Every sunrise brings the promise of a new beginning, offering us a fresh chance to make the day meaningful.” While neither Amala nor the family has made any official statements regarding the matter, the post has sparked speculation and added fuel to the ongoing conversation. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Venue Revealed: Know the Wedding Location’s Importance to the Akkineni Family.

Amala Akkineni’s Cryptic Insta Post

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the wedding is set to take place on December 4 in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios, a venue chosen to honour Naga Chaitanya’s family legacy. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have remained tight-lipped about the details of the wedding.

