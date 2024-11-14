Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are some of the hottest engaged couples right now. The South stars exchanged rings on August 8 in an intimate ceremony and are now gearing up for their special day. While details regarding the couple's wedding ceremony remain under wraps, a recent prediction by an astrologer might influence both families' decisions. If the reports are to be believed, the Akkineni family are planning to host the wedding ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Venue Revealed: Know the Wedding Location’s Importance to the Akkineni Family.

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding Plans Disturbed?

As days to their special day nears, the couple continues to grab the spotlight. However, according to a post on Reddit, an astrologer has made a bold claim regarding the couple's upcoming marriage and revealed that their marriage would suffer due to a third party's interference. Without naming anyone, the post shared on the social media platform said that a Tollywood star kid's marriage to a Bollywood web series star is doomed.

Astrologer Predicts Trouble in Sobhita Dhulipala-Nag Ashwin’s Upcoming Wedding

The post read, "An astrologer has predicted that this star kid's marriage to a Bollywood web series star is doomed. As per a source, his parents (Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni) cross-checked with another astrologer. The other astrologer, too, predicted the same outcome. Now, his parents are asking him to reconsider marrying the hottie."

So, why should a random prediction concern us so much? Well, this is not the first time an astrologer has made predictions about the couple's future. Just days back, Venu Swamy, the astrologer who grabbed attention for predicting Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split in 2021, commented on the upcoming marriage. His prediction regarding Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's marriage caused a big controversy, which led the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) to lodge a formal complaint, accusing him of harmful commentary about someone's personal life. ‘I Accept Failure’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Past Mistakes Amid Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Preparations.

Both sides of families are yet to react to this new prediction. What do you think about the astrologer's comments? Should one believe in things like this?

