It has been a long, long time since fans have been waiting for an update on Vakeel Saab and that long wait finally comes to an end in the beginning of this New Year. Producer Boney Kapoor has not only shared a new poster of Vakeel Saab featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, but he even confirmed that the teaser of Vakeel Saab would be unveiled on the occasion of Sankranthi. Using the hashtag #NewYearWithVakeelSaab, the producer has shared this good news. Pawan Kalyan Travels in Hyderabad Metro for Vakeel Saab Shoot (See Pics).

The new poster of Vakeel Saab features Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan enjoying a bike ride together. The duo is seen in simple avatars and having a good time together. This is indeed a heartwarming poster that the makers have shared on the occasion of New Year. While sharing this good news, Boney Kapoor captioned the post as, “#VakeelSaab wishes you all a very #HappyNewYear2021 Get ready for #VakeelSaab teaser on Sankranti Fire #NewYearWithVakeelSaab”. Vakeel Saab Motion Poster: Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Dapper Look From His Upcoming Courtroom Drama Looks Impressive (Watch Video).

Vakeel Saab Teaser On Sankranthi

Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi film Pink, marks the return of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years. The courtroom drama directed by Venu Sriram was scheduled to be released in May 2020, but the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

