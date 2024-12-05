Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere: Police Save Unconscious Child’s Life With Quick CPR Amid Stampede at Hyderabad Theatre (Watch Video)

A video shared by Lokmatt reveals a disturbing incident at a Hyderabad theatre screening Pushpa 2: The Rule on the night of December 4, where a child lost consciousness during a stampede. The footage shows police officers swiftly performing CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) to save the child's life before he was reportedly rushed to the hospital. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman lost her life in a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya 70mm theatre in Hyderabad. The chaos occurred amid the overwhelming crowd attending the premiere of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening: Stampede at Hyderabad Theatre Leaves Woman Dead, Son in Critical Condition.

Police Perform CPR on Child at 'Pushpa 2' Screening Amid Stampede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lokmat Times (@lokmattimesmedia)

