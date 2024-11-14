One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is gearing up for its grand trailer release on November 17 in Patna. The day also marks the commencement of the promotional campaign for the upcoming pan-India film. As per the latest updates, the duration of the high awaited trailer has been revealed. According to Aakashvaani, the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be two minutes and forty-four seconds long and will be dropped on Sunday (November 17) at 6:03 PM IST. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 4, 2024. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Makers of Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Film To Begin 7 City Promotional Campaign With Grand Trailer Launch Event in Patna.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)