Raj Tarun To Star In Telugu Remake Of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, Says It 'Will Be Challenging'

Raj Tarun has given his fans an exciting update about an upcoming project. The actor will be seen in the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi film, Dream Girl. The Bollywood venture, bankrolled by Balaji Productions, featured Ayshmann Khurrana in the lead, playing the role of a man who moonlights as a female call centre hotline worker. The movie was able to entertain the audience, if not the critics. In an interview, Raj Tarun revealed that apart from rom-com which is nothing like that anything he has done before, he will also be seen in the remake. "I have also signed the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl under Suresh Productions and it’s going to be a challenging project for me," the actor said.

Raj also added, I am doing a film for Annapurna Studios under the direction of Srinivas Gavireddy. The shooting of the movie was supposed to start in March but for now, it has been postponed without a date."

His past few movies did not do wonders at the box office but he is hopeful about the future. In an interview, he said, "People may think that I am low because a couple of films didn’t click at the box-office but I have a good line-up. Scripts that excited me as an actor are in my kitty. I enjoy the process of filmmaking and acting,” he said.

Raj Tarun will be next seen in the film, Orey Bujjigaa. The film was scheduled to release on March 25, but there has been no update about the new release date after the pandemic shut down the theatres nationwide. The film is directed by Konda Vijay Kumar and produced by KK Radha Mohan.