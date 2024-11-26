Ram Gopal Varma, or RGV, recently visited the set of L2: Empuraan and shared pictures with the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the lead actor, Mohanlal. The Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal, has previously worked with RGV in the hit gangster drama Company, making their reunion even more special. In addition to sharing these moments, RGV expressed his excitement for the upcoming film, dubbing it the next big blockbuster. Given that Lucifer was a massive success, expectations are high for L2: Empuraan, which serves as the second instalment in the planned trilogy. Prithviraj Sukumaran in ‘L2-Empuraan’: Mohanlal Shares Actor-Director’s First Look As Zayed Masood; Check Out ‘The Emperor’s General’s’ Fierce Avatar (View Pic).

RGV expressed his excitement about meeting L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He shared his admiration for Prithviraj’s directorial skills, stating, “Me the DIRECTOR watching an ACTOR direct ..Sir @PrithviOfficial, if you take away our job also, what will we do?” In turn, Prithviraj praised RGV, calling him ‘one of the greatest ever this country has produced’ and expressed how RGV’s craft had inspired him. Check out the posts below: L2 - Empuraan: Mohanlal's First Look Poster from Prithviraj Sukumaran's Movie Unveiled.

RGV With Mohanlal

Memories of COMPANY..Met the one and only ⁦@Mohanlal⁩ after a long long time 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/aUEvwwWDRg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 24, 2024

RGV & Prithviraj Sukumaran

Me the DIRECTOR watching an ACTOR direct ..Sir ⁦@PrithviOfficial⁩ ,if you take away our job also, what will we do? 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/mvb842eeU3 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 23, 2024

The Filmmaker Hailing ‘L2: Empuraan’ Already

With the WONDERFUL unit of LUCIFER 2 🔥🔥🔥 BLOCKBUSTER 2 in the MAKING 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/zEHJGnUBOX — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 23, 2024

Prithviraj Sukumaran About The ‘Master’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

L2: Empuraan will see Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and others reprising their roles from the original. The Malayalam film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas and is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025.

