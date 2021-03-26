Telugu film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh has made it to the big screens on March 26. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the story of the flick revolves around the leads where they play neighbours-turned-couple. The posters, teaser and trailer of the rom-com received immense love, and so is the film good enough to drag the audience to the theatres? Well, the answer to this is YES. As the reviews by critics are out and they seem quite amazing. One Movie Twitter Review: Mammootty’s Political Thriller Gets a Thumbs Down From the Moviegoers.

Elaborating on the movie, Rang De sees Nithiin playing the role of Arjun and Keerthy as Anu wherein the two get married to each other due to some circumstances and from there on the fun begins. Reviewers have given a thumbs up to the South film and that's what makes it a great weekend watch. Here, check out the reviews below. Kaadan Review: Rana Daggubati's Performance Gets Unanimously Hailed While The Film Disappoints Critics.

Times of India: Rang De might see Venky Atluri find his comfort zone in the way his characters always seem to be on different wavelengths but manage to find their own mid-path by the end of it all. But it also sees him deliver a crisp film that keeps you entertained. If you’re a sucker for feel-good romances, this one’s for you.

The Hindu: This might be the nth time we are watching a film where the man realises that he needs to grow up and be sensitive to the woman who has always stood by him, but still, it works. A few missteps aside, Rang De is entertaining and sensitive where it needs to be.

Deccan Chronicle: It has a good mix of the right ingredients and has the potential to be an entertainer. But lack of defining moments and weak writing are its undoing. The writing barely scratches the surface of the complexity of the situation — especially in the second half.

Watch Trailer:

Pinkvilla: The film treats the emotional issues between Arjun and Anu like silly fights between two children - even in the second half. Even though the man she is in love with is mean and talks like a creep, we don't see the agony in Anu. In 2021, our films are still not done with the idea of showing the consummation of marriage as an accident. Vennela Kishore's character becomes an excuse to weave double-meaning lines around this.

Mirchi9: Rang De works well in the second half compared to the first. And the main reason for it is the casting, setting and freshness of the whole thing even though nothing new is happening story-wise. The world created by the director makes its presence felt. The sex and pregnancy angle is dealt with a delicate balance of fun and drama.

The Indian Express: While Nithiin is the hero, Keerthy Suresh is the star of the show. Her presence lights up the screen and mood. And her performance also inspires you to emotionally invest in the movie. P. C. Sreeram’s cinematography and Devi Sri Prasad’s score add value to the movie.

The above reviews prove that Rang De is a must-watch if you are someone who is into romantic films. As come on, after almost a year, theatres have reopened and so you can definitely treat yourself with a light-hearted South flick. Stay tuned!

