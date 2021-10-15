Sai Dharam Tej is known for his works in Telugu Cinema. The handsome hunk celebrates his 35th birthday today (October 15) and many are pouring him with best wishes and lots of love across social media platforms. It was in 2014 when Tej made his acting debut. Although he hails from the Mega family, his journey in Tollywood wasn’t an easy one. But today, he is one of the most sought after actors. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus.
Sai Dharam Tej has some successful films to his credit such as Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage and Solo Brathuke So Better. Besides having a great professional life, you must also checkout his off-screen life. Tej has given a glimpse of his lovely off-screen world through Instagram and we got to say that the way he bonds with his loved ones, the actor has set major family goals. The pictures show that he is a dearest son, brother, nephew and much more to his family. The pictures prove that Tej has always been there for his adorable Mega family. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a look at them right away!
His Dearest Uncle Pawan Kalyan
Mega Men
Brotherhood
One With His Amma
Cousins
Major Throwback Moment With Naga Babu Konidela
When Brothers Bond
Awww!
Family Time Is Precious
2018 Mega Deepavali Celebrations
With Ram Charan
Uncle And Nephew
PSPK Madness At Home
Seize The Moment
Momma's Boys
Aren’t these pictures of Sai Dharam Tej with his family making your hearts melt? We are sure the Mega family must be having some amazing plans on Tej’s special day. Here’s wishing the handsome actor a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.
