Since its OTT release, Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly from audiences outside Kerala. The performances of the lead actors have been especially praised, with many fans suggesting remakes in Telugu and Hindi. Interestingly, director MC Jithin shared in an interview prior to the film's November 2024 theatrical release that the script was initially intended for Bollywood, with a Hindi actress originally envisioned for the lead role. Read on! ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Movie Review: A Highly Engaging Mystery Thriller With Superb Performances From Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nazriya Nazim Was Not First Choice for ‘Sookshmadarshini’?

As per OTT Play, following the underwhelming reception of his 2018 directorial debut Nonsense in Kerala, Jithin received an unexpected offer from a Bollywood producer interested in the remake rights. Despite the film's lukewarm response in the state, the producer believed it could succeed in Bollywood. However, Jithin faced difficulties in securing the rights and chose not to reveal this initially. Instead, he presented a fresh concept in Mumbai, which eventually became Sookshmadarshini. The producers were immediately intrigued, and a leading Bollywood actress was originally set to play the role later portrayed by Nazriya Nazim. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Twisty Finale and the Villain’s Diabolical Plan in Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s Mystery-Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch 'Sookshmadarshini' Trailer:

How ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Materialised

Reportedly, the pandemic disrupted Jithin’s plans for Sookshmadarshini, causing Bollywood producers to back out. Undeterred, Jithin pitched the film to several production houses in Kerala, eventually securing financial backing from Samir’s Happy Hours Entertainment. While keeping the details of the Bollywood actress who was initially set for the lead role under wraps, Jithin successfully brought the project to the big screen despite the setbacks. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Explained: From Manuel’s ‘Monitor Lizard’ Party to Diana’s Voice-Note, Decoding 15 Burning Questions From Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph’s Suspense Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

Cast, Plot & Where to Watch 'Sookshmadarshini' Online?

Sookshmadarshini tells the story of a bakery owner and his mother who move into a new neighbourhood. When the mother mysteriously disappears, the neighbours begin their own investigation, suspecting something sinister. Apart from Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, the film also features key performances by Deepak Parambol, Siddharth Bharathan, Merin Philip and Akhila Bhargavan. Combining suspense and drama, Sookshmadarshini is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

