Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said. CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added. Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Allegedly Receives Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Brar.

According to police, the family had lodged a missing person complaint, and on investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang on Wednesday night. Ramesh Kitty Arrested: CCB Officials Arrest Filmmaker in Kichcha Sudeep’s Threat Letter Case.

According to a senior police officer from Police headquarters, in Chennai, Dev Anand's brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not given the money back. There were some disputes regarding the same and police are probing whether this has anything to do with the kidnapping of Dev Anand.

