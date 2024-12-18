Many Telugu content creators and social media influencers have been facing harassment allegations lately. Joining the disgraced list is Prasad Behara. The popular YouTuber has been arrested by the Jubilee Hills Police following a complaint by a woman alleging sexual harassment. Responding to the complaint, the police officials took Prasad Behara into custody on Wednesday (December 18) and he has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody. YouTuber Throws INR 20,000 on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road for Views, Ghatkesar Police File FIR for Public Nuisance (Watch Viral Video).

YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested in Harassment Case

Prasad Behara is popular for his roles in several web series and Telugu movies, including Committee Kurrollu has found himself embroiled in a legal case after a woman lodged a complaint against him alleging harassment. According to the complaint filed by Kanchan Bamne, she first met Prasad while shooting for a web series during which he inappropriately behaved with her. She stated that while they worked together on another project, Prasad misbehaved with her in front of everyone, and when she confronted him regarding this, he reportedly abused her. Dileep Sexual Assault Case 2017: Survivor Seeks Transparency in Open Court Hearing to Counter Misinformation.

The complaint also mentioned that on December 11. Prasad Behara attacked her while she was returning from work. Reacting to the complaint, the Jubilee Hills Police took Prasad Behara into custody and produced him before the court, which ordered a 14-day judicial remand for the actor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).