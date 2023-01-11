Thalapathy Vjay's Varisu is finally out in the theatres and fans cannot keep calm. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Tamil film narrates the story of Vijay Rajendran who's a happy to-go lucky man, but things change after his foster father dies unexpectedly. Having said that, early reviews of Varisu are out and they look fab. Moviegoers seem to be impressed by the flick and especially Vijay. Check out Varisu's review roundup below. Varisu Review: Critics Praise Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna’s Performances and Label the Tamil Film as a Perfect Family Entertainer!

India Today: "The first half of the film has lighter moments, fun and frolic and it’s only in the second half that the movie really takes off. The film works for the most part and is what we would expect from a family entertainer."

The Hindu: "After a long time, it is heartening to see him get back to being humourous and goofy. There are plenty of moments in the second half – especially during his conversations with his brothers and Prakash Raj’s gang – during which Vijay goes back to having fun and being the hero we loved a few decades back, before he became too socially conscious in his roles." Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Thriller Opens to Positive Response, Twitterati Hails the Film As ‘Real Pongal Winner’.

Watch Varisu Trailer:

Hindustan Times: "One thing that the film does manage to get right is deliver exactly what the trailer promised. As a viewer if you had walked in with your expectations in place after watching the trailer, you won’t be disappointed."

Indian Express: "Also, it’s heartening to see Vijay’s return to comedy. His scenes with Yogi Babu, though few and fleeting, are the greatest strength of the film. It sets up the tone for what is to come."

