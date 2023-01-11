Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead has hit the big screens today. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The trailer and songs of the film were already a huge hit and one just couldn’t wait for Varisu’s FDFS. Critics have watched this Tamil flick and it has been labelled as a ‘perfect family entertainer’. From praising the lead pair’s performances to the film’s music, take a look at what the critics have said about Varisu. Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Thriller Opens to Positive Response, Twitterati Hails the Film As ‘Real Pongal Winner’.

Just One Word For Varisu

'Pongal Treat'

Halfway thru #Varisu. Takes time to get us glued but once it does, it's super-fun. Relies more on #Vijay's comedy sense and brilliant dance than punch dialogues and fights, and that's a win in our books. If the rise in tempo continues, it'll be a Pongal treat! — Gopinath Rajendran (@gopi_rajen) January 10, 2023

'Entertaining Family Fest'

#Varisu: Victorious. Emotional and entertaining family fest from @directorvamshi that successfully packs in all the elements that you expect from a #ThalapathyVijay film. The second half many theatre moments that make this worth watching on the big screen. Great fun! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 10, 2023

The Performances

#Varisu is a feel good family entertainer anchored superbly by #ThalapathyVijay in his customary style. Story may be predictable but @directorvamshi packaging, production value & @MusicThaman’s peppy songs & BGM add richness. @realsarathkumar is terrific & @iamRashmika a delight. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 10, 2023

'Varisu Pongal'

#Varisu 4/5 After a breezy, entertaining first half it is Dharmayudham in the second half as #Thalapathy says! A Perfect Pongal treat for families who are sure to enjoy it. Go for it! #Vijay fans, this one is designed for u and ur family! #VarisuPongal #VarisuReview pic.twitter.com/1D2zak2baJ — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 10, 2023

'Terrific'

#Varisu first half - Theri 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ThalapathyVijay is firing all the cylinders in style! Terrific is the word. @directorvamshi has delivered a beautiful family entertainer with superb mass moments! @MusicThaman take a bow, what a powerful score! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 10, 2023

