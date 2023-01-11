Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead has hit the big screens today. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The trailer and songs of the film were already a huge hit and one just couldn’t wait for Varisu’s FDFS. Critics have watched this Tamil flick and it has been labelled as a ‘perfect family entertainer’. From praising the lead pair’s performances to the film’s music, take a look at what the critics have said about Varisu. Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar’s Heist Thriller Opens to Positive Response, Twitterati Hails the Film As ‘Real Pongal Winner’.

Just One Word For Varisu

'Pongal Treat'

'Entertaining Family Fest'

The Performances

'Varisu Pongal'

'Terrific'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)