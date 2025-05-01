Rajasthan Royals have been hit with another injury as their ace seamer Sandeep Sharma gets ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 with a finger fracture. Sandeep has been one of the positives of the season as he has delivered for them crucial wickets even when the bowling has conceded runs. Him missing out will be a big blow to the franchise in the rest of the season. Rajasthan Royals are yet to name a replacement. Mumbai Indians Sign Raghu Sharma As Vignesh Puthur's Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025.

Sandeep Sharma Ruled Out For Remainder of the IPL 2025

Clapping for this warrior who fractured his finger but still put his body on the line to complete his spell for the team! 💗 Get well soon Sandy and comeback stronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/UA9aZTJOKr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)