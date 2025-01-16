Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film directed by Magizh Thirumeni titled Vidaamuyarchi. The highly anticipated trailer for the film was dropped on Thursday (January 16). The two-minute, twenty-one-second trailer begins with Ajith Kumar's character explaining to his lady love, played by Trisha Krishnan, how things are not going well in their relationship, but he says that when a TV set breaks, we repair it, not throw it away. This is followed by a series of action sequences also featuring the characters of Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The car chases on deserted roads hint at conflicts between two parties led by Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja. However, the hero is a one-man army who is enough to knock them all down. The trailer is packed with action and thrilling moments, promising an exciting road-action drama. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2025. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar Unleashes His Action Avatar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vidaamuyarchi’:

