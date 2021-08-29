Tamil superstar Vishal celebrates his 44th birthday on August 29. A fab artist, he has given many hits in his career so far. However, his journey to fame was not a cakewalk. He started off his career as an assistant director and later grabbed lead roles and the rest is history. Son of producer GK Reddy, the actor made his debut with Chellamae (2004), but it was Sandakozhi (2005) that made him famous. His films are mostly high on action and songs, which in a way attract the masses. And as he turns a year older today, we list five of his hit tracks that are fan favourites. Chakra: Madras HC Rules in Vishal's Favour, Dismisses Allegations Made by Lyca and Penalises Them Rs 5 Lakh.

Naa Maharani

From the movie Pistha, the song is fun and colourful to watch. Vishal in each frame is just stunning and stars opposite Shriya Saran. So, the next time, you are at a beach with your partner, don't forget to play this melody. Watch!

Dia Dia Dole

This track sees Vishal in a never seen before avatar. The actor happens to be a great dancer and in Dia Dia Dole, he turns into a woman and his moves are insane. The music of this one is also superb. One of the top-notch performances of the star.

Pidi Pidi

Quite a different song from the two listed above, Pidi Pidi is a fast track that can make you groove to the tunes instantly. The dhol beats in the background and the superstar's moves plus expression make this one a super hit track. Enemy Teaser: Vishal And Arya's Face-Off Is Bloody, Cruel Yet Fascinating (Watch Video).

Karuvakaatu Karuvaaya

From the film Maruthu, this romantic track is sung by Vandana Srinivasan, Jithin Raj, and Jayamoorthy. Vishal as a better half to Sri Divya in the track is every women's dream come true. Right the music, lyrics to the scenic beauty, Karuvakaatu Karuvaaya is the best from the list.

Oh Baby

Starring Vishal and Priyamani, the last melody on the list is high on energy. Music by Mani Sharma, the song sees Vishal at his dancing best and must say, he is a great performer. Check it out.

That's it, guys! While there are many songs of Vishal that are chartbusters, the above ones are the most loved. Having said that, the actor was last seen in Chakra and has Enemy and Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. We wish the daring superstar a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

