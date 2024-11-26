Payal Kapadia's highly acclaimed All We Imagine as Light saw a nationwide release in India on November 22, following a limited release in Kerala on September 21 (to qualify for the Oscars 2024). The film, which premiered at Cannes 2024, became the first Indian production to win the prestigious Grand Prix Award. Starring Malayalam actresses Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha as two Malayali nurses and roommates working in a Mumbai hospital, All We Imagine as Light has been lauded for its direction, writing, and performances. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

Divya Prabha, in particular, has been in the spotlight since the film's wide release. On one hand, she is receiving critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayal of Anu, a playful yet innocent nurse in a forbidden relationship with a Muslim boy. On the other hand, a leaked nude scene and an intimate sequence from the film have garnered unwarranted attention and inappropriate reactions online.

Watch the Trailer of 'All We Imagine as Light':

Despite the mixed focus, Divya Prabha's talent and dedication continue to shine, solidifying her place as an artist to watch.

Who is Divya Prabha?

Born on May 18, 1991, in Thrissur, Kerala, Divya Prabha is a talented actress recognised for her impactful performances in both films and television. She began her acting journey with the 2013 Malayalam indie film Cold Storage and gained attention for her roles in movies like Ithihasa, Vettah, Take Off, Kammara Sambhavam, Malik and Prathi Poovankozhi. She had a notable role in the 2019 film Thamaasha, the Malayalam remake of the Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe.

Divya Prabha in Thamaasha

Divya also made her Tamil debut with the 2014 movie Kayal and appeared in the 2021 Vijay Antony-starrer Kodiyil Oruvan. In the latter, she was cast as the mother to the hero, who IRL is 16 years her senior!

Divya Prabha in Kodiyil Oruvan

On television, she became a household name for her role in the popular Flowers TV series Eswaran Sakshiyayi, directed by KK Rajeev, which ran for 150 episodes. Her portrayal earned her the 2015 Kerala State Television Award for Best Second Actress. An interesting aspect of the serial was that her AWIAL co-star, Kani Kusruti, was also part of the show.

Opening Credits of 'Eswaran Sakshiyayi'

Rising Recognition

The film that brought Divya Prabha widespread recognition was Mahesh Narayanan's Ariyippu (2022), which premiered on Netflix. Playing the lead alongside Kunchacko Boban, Divya delivered a riveting performance as a migrant worker in Noida during the pandemic. The plot centres around a married couple whose lives are disrupted after a private video of Divya’s character is leaked. Her role earned her critical acclaim, including a Best Actress nomination at the Locarno Film Festival 2022, where Ariyippu premiered. The film’s director, Mahesh Narayanan, won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. Ariyippu Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha Give Admirable Performances in Mahesh Narayanan's Intense Human Drama.

Watch the Trailer of 'Ariyippu':

In All We Imagine as Light, Divya's portrayal of Anu—a Malayali Hindu nurse navigating the complexities of love and societal norms—has been widely praised.

Divya Prabha With Her 'AWIAL' Team at Cannes 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaprabha (@divya_prabha__)

Looking ahead, the actress has signed an untitled Malayalam film with director Thamar KV (1001 Nunakkal), where she stars opposite Asif Ali, fresh from his success in Kishkindha Kaandam. Divya Prabha's remarkable journey and fearless performances continue to elevate her status as a trailblazing artist in Indian cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).