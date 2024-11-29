Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, passed away on Friday, November 29. The South actress, who was busy celebrating the success of her latest release, Citadel: Honey Bunny, took to her social media handle to inform fans about the heartbreaking news. On her Instagram stories, Samantha grieved about her father's loss and wrote, "Until we meet again Dad", with a heartbroken emoji. The news has left fans heartbroken, reminding us that life is full of uncertainty. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Joseph Prabhu Passes Away; Actress Mourns His Demise Through Emotional Post and Pens ‘Until We Meet Again’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Dad Joseph Prabhu No More

The cause of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dad Joseph Prabhu's death remains unknown. Information regarding Samantha's father remains scarce, as the actress has always kept her personal life away from social media. As soon as the saddening news broke, fans flooded social media to express their heartfelt condolences to the actress. HanuMan star Teja Sajja also shared his condolences and wrote, "May you find peace in the memories you shared with your Father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family members, dear @Samanthaprabhu garu."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grieves the Loss of Her Father

Who Was Joseph Prabhu?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, was a Telugu Anglo-Indian. He was married to Ninette Prabhu, who came from a Syrian-Malayali background. Apart from Samantha, the couple have two sons named Jonathan and David. The Citadel actress is the youngest of the three. Joseph Prabhu kept away from the public eye. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split from ex Naga Chaitanya deeply affected him as a father.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Parents Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu

Taking to his Facebook handle, Joseph Prabhu often reminisced about the past and shared old pictures of the couple. He admitted that it took him some time to accept their divorce. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 6, 2017, in Goa and mutually decided to part ways in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Her Relationship With Dad Joseph Prabhu

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed having a "strained" relationship with her father. In another interview with Galatta India, the Citadel actress spoke about the same and said, "All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like...I think most Indian parents are like that. They think they are protecting you. He actually told me, 'You're not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That's why even you can get a first rank.' When you say that to a child, I really believed for the longest time that I'm not smart and good enough." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Heartfelt Moments From ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Celebration; Varun Dhawan Calls Her ‘The Best Co-Star Evaaa’.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to appear in another web series titled Rakt Bramhand. She also has a Telugu film titled Bangaram in her pipeline.

