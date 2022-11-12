Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the main lead in Yashoda, Hari-Harish's medical thriller about the dangerous malpractices in the field of cosmetics. She plays a surrogate mother, who finds EVA the posh facility where she and other surrogate mothers are confined in, harbour a dark and dangerous secret - they are using fetuses to make chemicals that can give people eternal youth which they are selling to the uber rich. Meanwhile there is a separate track of a team of cops investigating a double murders that leads to a horrifying revelation with regards to a popular fairness cream brand. How these two tracks meet and how Yashoda, the titular heroine, saves the day for her and her other compatriots is what the rest of the film is about. Yashoda Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Puts Up an Impressive Show in This Average Thriller.

Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh among others. Before we get into what happens in the climax of the film, here's the regulatory fair warning - MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

Who is Yashoda?

By the third act, the villains - Madhu (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) and Dr Gautham (Unni Mukundan) - and the audience find out that Yashoda is no naive ordinary innocent lady. She is a trained police personnel, tutored by none other than the ex-military man Vasudev (Sampath Raj) who's leading the other team, and she is actually on an undercover mission to figure out EVA's shady ongoings. There is also a personal connection to the story - her younger sister Brinda had agreed to be a surrogate for EVA, after a senior police officer demanded bribe of Rs 20 lakhs to give Yashoda a job posting, and Brinda decided to raise that money on her own without informing Yashoda.

So to seek out her sister and save her from her clutches of EVA, Yashoda also becomes surrogate and with the aid of Vasudev and his team, infiltrates into EVA.

What Happens to EVA?

Thankfully, Yashoda aims for a happy ending, as our feisty and courageous protagonist saves the day and the other girls, while the villains get their just desserts. Madhu shows her true face to the inmates, who calls her a 'demon' and while trying to back off from the crowd, she falls from the edge of a cliff to her death. Vasudev's team kills the corrupt commissioner, played by Murali Sharma, who has been in cahoots with the villains and who was responsible for the death of one of their colleagues. They also capture an injured Gautham who was trying to run away and confiscates the chemicals from him as evidence. During the end-credits, we also see that Madhu's husband, the Minister played by Rao Ramesh, is also arrested for his involvement with EVA's operations, along with the police officer who tried to proposition Yashoda.

Watch the Trailer:

Yashoda Lives Upto Her Name

In Hindu mythology, Yashoda is Lord Krishna's foster mother. Yashoda in the film gets the opportunity to live upto the name in three ways. Firstly she is carrying in her womb a baby who isn't her own, though after Gautham hits her in the stomach with his baton, it isn't clear if the fetus is safe. Secondly, in response to Madhu's taunts as to who would take care of the poor, unwed single mothers in the containment, Yashoda declares that she would take care of them as her mythical namesake did. It is another matter how she, who comes from a poor background, would manage to do so. Monica O My Darling Ending Explained: Decoding the Killer's Identity and the Final Fates of Main Characters in Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte’s Netflix Thriller.

Finally, Yashoda finds out her sister who is still alive and is about to deliver her baby. We are not explained, though, why she couldn't meet Brinda when she was incognito within EVA. Yashoda holds her newborn nephew with the same maternal love as Yashoda held baby Lord Krishna. Interestingly, her mentor is named after Lord Krishna's father.

We are also assuming that thanks to her exposure of EVA's activities, Yashoda could finally get her dream police posting, also helped by the fact the police officer who was a roadblock for her last time, is now under arrest. All in all, a happy ending for Yashoda, save for the fact she and her sister now have to take care of their babies and others, that don't exactly belong to them.

