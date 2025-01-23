Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: From Sachin Khedekar to Prosenjit Chatterjee – Tribute to Netaji’s 128th Birth Anniversary Through the Actors Who Portrayed His Journey

On Subhas Chandra Bose’s 128th Birth Anniversary, we pay tribute to the iconic freedom fighter by celebrating the talented actors, from Sachin Khedekar to Prosenjit Chatterjee, who portrayed his remarkable legacy.

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2025 08:00 AM IST
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: From Sachin Khedekar to Prosenjit Chatterjee – Tribute to Netaji’s 128th Birth Anniversary Through the Actors Who Portrayed His Journey
Prosenjit Chatterjee (Photo Credits: X)

Subhas Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, remains one of India's most revered freedom fighters. A charismatic leader, he is remembered for his relentless fight for India's independence and his vision of a free nation. Subhas Chandra Bose was deeply committed to the cause, taking bold steps like forming the Indian National Army (INA) to challenge British rule. His famous slogan, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom," resonated across India, inspiring millions to join the struggle. Bose’s legacy continues to captivate the hearts of many, not just in history but also through the lens of Bollywood. Several films and documentaries have been made on his life, showcasing his inspiring journey and the complexities of his character. From Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero to Gumnaami, Bollywood has brought his story to the screen, with actors delivering memorable portrayals of this iconic figure. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes for Parakram Diwas 2025: Best Sayings, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Freedom Fighter on His Birth Anniversary.

Here are a few on-screen portrayals of the great freedom fighter by various actors.

Sachin Khedekar

Sachin portrayed Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2005 film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. His performance captured the essence of Bose's leadership, vision, and sacrifices, offering a poignant portrayal of one of India's most iconic freedom fighters.

Rajkummar Rao

The actor starred as Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2017 web series Bose: Dead/Alive. His portrayal brought depth to Bose's complex character, highlighting his determination, struggles, and leadership in the fight for India's independence.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Chatterjee portrayed Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2019 Bengali film Gumnaami. The film, which explores Bose's mysterious disappearance, features Chatterjee in a nuanced performance, delving into Bose's controversial life and his impact on India's independence movement.  When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025? Know Parakram Diwas Date and Significance To Honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on His Birth Anniversary.

Abhishek Bose

The Bengali actor stars as Subhas Chandra Bose in the 2019 Bengali historical series Netaji, offering a profound portrayal of the iconic freedom fighter's life. The series also features Dhruvajyoti Sarkar, Kaushik Chakraborty, Sriparna Roy, Debopriyo Sarkar, Sohan Bandopadhyay, and Fahim Mirza, providing a rich and engaging narrative of Bose’s legacy.

Saswata Chatterjee

The Bengali actor played the iconic role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Swastik Sanket, a project that delves into the life and struggles of the great leader. Saswata, known for his powerful and versatile performances, brings an intense portrayal of the historical figure.

Netaji's unwavering commitment to India's independence, his vision for a united, strong nation, and his fearless leadership continue to inspire generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Tags:
Tags:
