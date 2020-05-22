Anand Sagar's Ramayan: When Gurmeet Choudhary Saved Ladylove Debina Bonnerjee From Fire (Details Inside)

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With Ramanand Sagar's 1986 Ramayan returning, what followed soon behind was his son Anand Sagar's Ramayan of 2008. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as Ram and Sita, this version of Ramayan is considered as one of the good versions, after Ramanand Sagar's. And with the show re-airing on Dangal TV, Gurmeet and Debina are going down the memory lane and recalling some fond instances from their time shooting for the show. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Recall Their Ramayan Days, Drop a Bomb on WHY They Decided To Never Work Together Again (Scoop Inside).

Recalling Ram and Sita's wedding sequence, Gurmeet shared how Debina's pallu caught fire and how after the DOP notified him, Gurmeet quickly threw the dupatta off Debina. Huh... reminds us of the incident where Sunil Dutt saved Nargis from fire during a scene in Mr India.! Anand Sagar's Ramayan: Debina Bonnerjee Recalls The Time When She Refused To Shoot Ram and Sita's Wedding Scene With Gurmeet Chaudhary's Body Double (Deets Inside).

Says Gurmeet, "We were shooting for a scene in the show and Debina had this headgear and was wearing a lot of jewellery and a heavy costume. The dupatta she had on her head was so long that we didn’t quite notice that it was inside the havan kund and it caught fire. Thankfully, our DOP saw it and immediately raised an alarm. I helped her take the dupatta off her head immediately. It would have been really bad." Gurmeet Choudhary Credits Anand Sagar's Ramayan For Kickstarting His Bollywood Career With Khamoshiyan.

Right from Gurmeet Choudhary sustaining head injuries due to his mukut, to him being hospitalised, the shoot of the show seems to have been an ultimate test for the actors. Debina too recalled how her get up for the Sita Swayamvar scene was so heavy that her jewellery and headgear would keep slipping and she had to get them re-adjusted ever 2 minutes. Well, all that mehnat is what made Gurmeet and Debina's Ramayan a memorable watch!