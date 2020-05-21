B.R.Chopra's Mahabharat Tops In 2 Out of 3 TRP Charts This Week, Shri Krishna Also A Hit With The Masses (View BARC Charts)

Mahabharat, Shri Krishna (Photo Credits: File Image)

Doordarshan played the catalyst in bringing back a lot of 80s and 90s shows that are very much cherished in today's times. And the very fact that Ramayan and Mahabharat amassed a huge viewership with the showstopping the BARC charts with each passing week and claiming the 1st and 2nd spot every week. After the Ramayan saga ended, the next phase, Uttara Ramayan began and along with Mahabharat, the shows continued to garner good ratings. Doordarshan Continues Its Domination on BARC Charts; Uttara Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna Gain Top Numbers This Week (View List)

And now that Ramayan and Uttara Ramayan have finished airing on Doordarshan, they no longer have the top spot, which has now been taken over by Mahabharat and closely following behind is Shri Krishna. Move Over Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan Takes Over BARC Charts With Mahabharat Closely Behind (View Ratings).

Hindi GEC Ratings:

Hindi GEC Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

The Hindi GEC and Hindi GEC Urban charts saw Mahabharat in the top spot, now that Ramayan is not airing on Doordarshan anymore.

Hindi GEC Urban Ratings:

Hindi GEC Urban Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

However, Mahabharat, that has always seen low ratings in the Hindi GEC Rural ratings, thanks to other shows performing better, came on the 4th spot this week.

Hindi GEC Rural Ratings:

Hindi GEC Rural Ratings (Photo Credits: BARC Website)

After Ramayan's top spot was overtaken by Mahabharat, Doordarshan's Shri Krishna took over the second spot in the Hindi GEC and Hindi GEC Urban charts. It, however, surpassed Mahabharat's 4th spot and took over the 3rd, in Hindi GEC Rural charts. Well, way to go Doordarshan and mythological shows!