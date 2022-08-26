Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is high on drama. The show features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles as Ram and Priya and the audience is in awe of their chemistry. The show has been focusing on their romance for a long time now and the drama has intensified as the show recently introduced a leap. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 New Episode Unseen Pics & Video: Nakuul Mehta’s Ram and Disha Parmar’s Priya Finally Back Together? (Spoiler Alert).

As we know, Vedika and Nandini explain to Ishaan that Krish is going to propose to Priya to marry him as he truly loves her. Ishaan, after hearing this gets extremely disturbed because according to him Ram and Priya deserve each other better. In the episodes ahead, Ishaan will decide to speak to Krish about the same and that is when he will reveal that he is responsible for murdering Shivina and was jailed for the same. Vedika will happen to overhear the conversation and will record it. She will decide to use it against Ishaan and Priya! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: BTS Moment of Ram Romancing Priya on Her Birthday Is a Treat for All #RaYa Fans! (Watch Video).

Parallel to this drama, Brinda is assumed to have a dangerous disease by Adi and he will tell Ram about it. Ram will be shocked to hear about the same and will snap at him saying that she is perfect and nothing is wrong with her health. Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).