Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reveals He Was Hurt After His Tiff With Asim Riaz on National TV (Deets Inside)

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of the controversial reality show. One of the main reasons behind the same this time was ofcourse the super se upar line of celebrities in the current season. But out of the lot, only a few inmates made it straight to the hearts of the fans and among those were Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai to name a few. From silly fights, getting abusive to even taking personal digs, these contestants gave it all. Recently, Sidharth Shukla in his interview with radio channel, Red FM was quizzed about his fights with Asim and Rashami. To which he admitted to being immensely hurt with his tiff with the Kashmiri model, as he considered him as a younger brother. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Rehearse For An Upcoming Awards Show (Watch Video).

"It took me a lot of time to get over that incident. A lot of things were said that stayed on in my mind," he said. However, ahead added that Asim and he have sorted things out after the finale. If you recollect Asim and Sid fought it out inside the Bigg Boss house over fruits and from thereon there was a crack in their friendship. Another inmate with whom Shukla had a huge quarrel was Rashami. From the aisi ladki to Desai throwing a cup of hot tea on the lad, things were not good between the two inside the house. However, at the end of BB 13, Rashami and Sid were seen cordial with one another. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

Here's The Ugly Fight Over Fruits Between Asim and Sidharth:

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Sidharth had expressed his joy on winning the trophy. "It feels good to win the trophy. When I entered the show, I had come with a wish that I will win the show and after so many weeks when I have bagged this trophy, it feels good, he said. Later on, been quizzed if defeating Asim was on his mind. He answered, "Not really. To be very honest defeating Asim Riaz and winning the trophy was never my idea or something I really wanted to achieve. I wanted to win clean and simple and it happened. Stay tuned!