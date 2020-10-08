For a new task on Bigg Boss 14, new contestant Jasmin Bhasin had to seduce 'senior' Sidharth Shukla. Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni, has reacted to the task and the hot scenes that unfolded on TV in the last episode of the reality show. The actor was not disturbed by the sight by any means. Instead, he encouraged Jasmin to do her tasks and asked people to not speculate. Aly also added that he is proud of her. Such sweet words. We are sure Jasmin will be happy to read this tweet once she is out of the house. And if things worked out in her favour, that would be after Bigg Boss 14 finale. All Bigg Boss Seasons Ranked From Worst to Best.

"Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best (Sic)" Aly wrote on Twitter. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan: Fights and Foul Language Should Not Be Glorified on TV, but Can't Live on BB Like a Saint.

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet For Jasmin Bhasin Here:

Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best ❤️ and she giving her best ❤️ #bb14 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

At one point, Aly was also rumoured to be contesting on Bigg Boss 14. Fans are still hopeful that he'd enter the show as a wild card contestant. What say? We think that wil be interesting.

