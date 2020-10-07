We are on day 4 of Bigg Boss 14 and fights are only getting worse. As we know, contestants are only allowed to withdraw 7 items from the mall every day. In the next episode, as the promo shows, Nikka Tamboli will become adamant that wants to withdraw two of the seven items for herself. 'Senior' Gauahar Khan warns that if they are not able to decide on the items, she won't serve them food. Pavitra Punia lashes out that she will eat food if she wants, no matter what. Shehzad Deol screams at Nikki, trying to make her understand how unfair her demand is. Sara Gurlpal calls Nikki a bigot. Bigg Boss 14 October 7 Episode: From Sidharth Shukla Vs Gauahar Khan To Abhinav Shukla Winning Immunity From Nominations, Here Are 5 Highlights of Day 3 from BB14.

Later, the women of the house are given a task to earn immunity from the nominations. They have to seduce Sidharth Shukla. The women dance around Bigg Boss 13 while rain pours on them. And some other task, where Nikki and Pavitra get into a fight. Pavitra slams on Nikki's hand as well. Eijaz Khan is visibly perturbed by the sight of the fight.

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss 14 Here:

The biggest hurdle is thrown for Abhinav Shukla. As we all know, he has entered the show with his wife Rubina Dilaik, who as per the game has not been accepted as a 'fresher' yet. On the next episode, Bigg Boss will give Abhinav a choice - keep his immunity or get the fresher tag for his wife in exchange for the immunity.

