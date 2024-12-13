Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 continues to thrill audiences with its fights, intense drama and surprises. Last week, the game saw no eliminations, leaving both contestants and viewers surprised. However, the housemates were schooled by host Farah Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. According to the latest updates, Tajinder Bagga has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18. He was nominated this week alongside Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chaahat Pandey and Edin Rose. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Karanveer Mehra Gets Injured During Task; Time God Avinash Mishra Nominates Vivian Dsena (Watch Video).

Tajinder Bagga Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss18’

🚨 BREAKING & EXCLUSIVE! Finally, Tajinder Bagga is EVICTED from the Bigg Boss house. Retweet - If Happy!!! — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 13, 2024

