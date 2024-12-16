Vivian Dsena’s journey in Bigg Boss 18 has recently taken a noticeable downturn, which has sparked concern from his wife, Nouran Aly, who made an appearance on the reality show. In a candid moment during the weekend episode, Nouran expressed her profound disappointment with Vivian’s subdued demeanour and lacklustre approach to the challenges presented in the game. She also warned him about fellow contestant Avinash Mishra, whom she described as "not real" on the show. Nouran concluded, "You are not making it Vivian’s show, it is becoming someone else’s show," urging him to take control of his narrative in the game. Have a look! ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 8 Winner: Contestant Nikhil Takes Home INR 55 Lakh and the Trophy in Nagarjuna’s Reality Show.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

