With each passing day, things are getting heated among the contestants in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. Everyone is playing their game smartly, and wildcards Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor have also quickly become fan favourites. Social media influencer and powerlifter Rajat Dalal, who is known for his aggressive nature, will be seen clashing with fellow housemates Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal Clash

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see the nominations taking place. In a promo released by the makers, Shilpa Shirodkar, who is the closest with Vivian Dsena and Karn Veer Mehra, chooses the latter for the nominations and goes on to justify her decision. Karan Veer Mehra is visibly dissatisfied by this and calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her bias towards Vivian Dsena. He said, "Phir ek bete ko bachane ke lie dusre ki bali chadi di." He further said that he was extremely disappointed when he did not become the Time God, and this keeps happening every time.

Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal Get Into a Heated Clash

"Is dosti mein, mai aur kuch na kar saka tha, samandar bhi paas that, aur ghar bhi jalta raha, " (I couldn't do much in this friendship where the ocean was near, yet the house kept burning), he said. The promo later saw Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra. During the verbal dispute, KVM taunted Rajat about his jail time, which made him extremely angry. He said, "Has mat, faad dunga. Bina baat ke tujhe footage nahi dunga." (Don't laugh; I'll rip you apart. I do not wish to give you any footage for any reason). Responding to this, Karan Veer Mehra says, "Mujhse sorry nahi bulva paraha. Open bolra hu, mai yahin hoon." (Why aren't you able to make me say sorry? Just remember, I am always here). ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Yamini Malhotra To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Fourth Wildcard Contestant; Know More About the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Actress.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is soon to undergo an exciting change as makers are reportedly planning to introduce two new wildcard contestants. After Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra are set to be a part of the controversial reality show.

