Lots happening in the Bigg Boss 18 house, from sharing information to Salman Khan lashing out at Ashneer Grover. Social media is buzzing, no doubt. Now, another report has emerged that after the recent joining of former Splitsvilla X5 contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, a third wildcard contestant will enter the house soon. The third contestant to enter the reality show is Model and actress Edin Rose. No confirmation has been made, but speculations are that this model-turned-actress is all set to enter the BB18 house. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Salman Khan Confronts Ashneer Grover Over Past Remarks, Asks the Entrepreneur ‘Yeh Doglapan Kya Hai?’ (Watch Video).

According to OTTplay, a production source said, "We aim to keep the excitement alive inside the house by adding new elements at regular intervals. Bringing Edin Rose into the mix is part of our strategy to not only stir things up but also infuse some glamour into the show."

Edin Rose To Enter Bigg Boss 18 House

🚨 Third Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 18 house Model Edin Rose is to enter the house this week as a Wild Card Contestant. pic.twitter.com/NwDPZFwZgb — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 16, 2024

Who Is Edin Rose? Edin Rose hails from Dubai and moved to India four years ago to pursue her acting career. Edin has previously worked alongside Ravi Teja, making an appearance in a special dance number in his film Ravanasura. She is also involved in a major project with Vignesh Shivan, Keerthy Suresh, SJ Suryah, and others, and has signed on for a Sri Lankan film as well. She currently has 690,000 followers on Instagram. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Digvijay Rathee’s Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup on Instagram (See Viral Post). Meet Edin Rose View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edin Rose (@itsedinrose) Edin Rose Knows How To Flaunt Her Curves View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edin Rose (@itsedinrose) How To Watch Bigg Boss 18? If you're a fan of drama and reality shows then you should watch Bigg Boss 18. Catch all the action on JioCinema and Disney+ Hostar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).