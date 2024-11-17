Bigg Boss is known for its drama, controversies, wildcard entries, and Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. Be it Season 1 or Season 18, Bigg Boss has always delivered and has kept the audience’s attention like a magnet, glued to the screen. Now, in Bigg Boss 18, it seems the makers are making things even more interesting by adding wildcard entries. First, two contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor from Splitsvilla X5 entered the house. Later, reports suggested that a third contestant, Dubai-born model and actress Edin Rose, would enter, but now new reports have emerged stating that the makers have finalised another wildcard participant. Yamini Malhotra, known for her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will enter the house. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Edin Rose To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show As Third Wildcard Contestant; Know More About This Dubai-Born Actress.

🚨 Fourth Wild Card Entry in Bigg Boss 18 house Actress Dr. Yamini Malhotra is to enter the house this week as a Wild Card Contestant along with Edin Rose. pic.twitter.com/7IOvEzrb7s — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2024

As per, The Times Of India, Yamini will enter the house alongside Edin, making her the fourth wildcard contestant after Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, and Edin Rose. “Yamini is known for her forthright and genuine nature, and we expect her to bring that same upfront and transparent attitude into the Bigg Boss house. Her ability to call a spade a spade might offer the contestants a much-needed reality check, stirring up dynamics in the house. She is likely to challenge the status quo and force others to reconsider their strategies, which will undoubtedly make for compelling viewing," said a close associated with the show as per TOI. Dolly Chaiwala in ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Internet Sensation Serves Tea to Housemates; Salman Khan Introduces the ‘OG Chaiwaala’ on the Show (Watch Promo Video).

Yamini Malhotra, a qualified dentist, has made a transition into acting. She gained recognition for her role as Shivani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, although she left the show a year after its debut, with her role later being taken over by Tanvi Thakkar. Yamini has amassed a following of 1 million on Instagram and runs a YouTube channel, Yamini Malhotra's World, which boasts 76.3k subscribers. Her entry into Bigg Boss 18 marks her return to Hindi television after nearly three years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Yamini Malhotra (@yamini.malhotra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Yamini Malhotra (@yamini.malhotra)

