After Kashish Kapoor’s eviction, Bigg Boss 18’s Time ka Tandaav task (divided into three groups) resulted in three contestants being nominated this week. The task saw one member from each group wearing headphones and counting time while others from opposing groups tried to distract them. As per reports, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey are nominated, with a surprising mid-week double eviction on the cards. Reportedly, while one of the nominated inmates will be evicted tomorrow, another will be out during Weekend Ka Vaar. The saved contestants this week are Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Date, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Final Episode of Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show.

It's Going to Be Double Eviction on 'BB 18'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)