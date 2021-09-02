Actor Samir Soni has opened up on a literally stomach-churning scene in Cartel where his character is seen eating a live octopus. He plays Dorabji, a business tycoon who is cunning, manipulative and outright evil in the web series 'Cartel'. To prove the viciousness of the character Samir had a scene in the show where he had to eat a live octopus. Cartel: Tanuj Virwani Opens Up About His Character as a Gangster in MX Gold and ALTBalaji’s Show.

Samir believed it was an essential scene and didn't shy away from doing that. Samir said while recalling the entire experience: "I hate seafood and eating a live octopus! But it was a must for the character to show how heartless, vicious and villainous Dorabji is. Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Divya Agarwal Recalls When Her Wig Caught Fire While Filming for Web Show Cartel.

"So, what we did was that we put little pieces of chicken around the octopus that I had to pick at during the shoot. The octopus scene was very creepy, and it was something I'd never do. But I thought it was an important scene because it defined the character in a lot of ways," he concludes. Cartel streams on ALTBalaji.

