We are glued to the television screen to watch shows with incredible plots and intriguing relationship of reel life pairs. Certain times audience connect with their love-hate bond or mushy sequences. Take a look at few iconic couples that have left an ever-lasting impact on the viewers and they rule their hearts.

Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ayesha Singh aka 'Sai' and Neil Bhat aka 'Virat' from the show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" are the most talked-about on screen pairs. Their sweet love-hate relationship has become quite popular among the fans. They adore them for their friendly and emotional bonding. Their sizzling chemistry is something that is loved by all.

Jogi and Mahi from Teri Meri Ikk Jindri

'Jogi' (Adhvik Mahajan) and 'Mahi' (Amandeep Sidhu) are seemingly opposite personalities but their distinctly different outlook towards life never comes between them . 'Jogi' is always there to save 'Mahi' from all the troubles and Mahi also supports him. This bonding is often liked by the audience.

Dev and Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani

'Dev' (Shaheer Sheikh) and 'Sonakshi' (Erica Fernandes) represents the modern day couple and they are quite relatable as viewers can see them facing issues similar to the day to day lives of working partners. It is always interesting to see the everyday twists in their relationships and lovingly they are called Devakshi by their fans.

Neel and Chahat from Qurbaan Hua

Rajveer Singh aka 'Neel' and Pratibha Ranta aka 'Chahat' has been keeping the viewers engaged at every point of tale. The scintillating chemistry has surely kept them hooked to the show. Both of them comes from different religions. While Neel is a Hindu, Chahat is Muslim but still they try to overcome all the hurdles and forms a strong bond. Thus they set the perfect couple goal.

Shiva and Raavi from Pandya Store

Kanwar Dhillon aka 'Shiva' and Alice Kaushik aka 'Raavi' are loved by the audience for their on screen banter and fun -filled fights. The couple often gets into argument and is completely at loggerheads. But still there is a subtle feeling of love and friendship between them that is adored by the viewers.

