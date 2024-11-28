Tabu has never failed to keep her fans on the edge of their seats and surprise them—and she has done it again with her new project, stunning the audience. The actress is all set to captivate a global audience as Sister Francesca in HBO's original prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. This series has kept the audience hooked with its interesting episodes. Tabu shared an Instagram post, announcing that the episode featuring her will premiere next month. In a collaborative Instagram post, Tabu shared a picture of herself as Sister Francesca and mentioned that her character will appear on 15 December on Max and 16 December on Jio Cinema, respectively. In the picture, she exudes a captivating allure while appearing serious and intimidating. Surely, the Indian audience simply can’t wait to see her in Dune: Prophecy. Tabu Cast in Dune Prophecy: Max Series to Act as Prequel to Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune Films - Reports.

In the caption, she wrote, "Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength. The #DuneProphecy episode featuring Tabu premieres December 15 on @streamonmax and December 16 in India on @officialjiocinema." Tabu Joins the Cast of Dune–Prophecy! Actress’ Role in the Upcoming Max Series Revealed.

Tabu Drops an Enchanting Sneak Peek as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune -Prophecy’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

About Tabu’s Character Sister Francesca

Tabu steps into the intriguing role of Sister Francesca, a character shrouded in mystery with layers yet to be fully unveiled. At the same time, glimpses of her enigmatic personality have been revealed, but much about her remains hidden, adding to her allure. According to Variety, Tabu’s portrayal of Sister Francesca will be a recurring role. Her character is described as “strong, intelligent, and alluring,” someone who leaves an indelible impression wherever she goes. Once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace threatens to upset the delicate balance of power in the capital, making her presence both captivating and consequential.

Dune: Prophecy also stars: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

