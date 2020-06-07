Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Naagin, Path-Breaking Shows of the Soap Queen that Are Amazing and Entertaining

Ekta Kapoor Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soap queen Ekta Kapoor did not get the prefix just like that. The producer of Balaji Telefilms has been entertaining us all with television shows from as early as 1995 with Hum Paanch and ventured into Bollywood too with Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta in 2001. After amassing success with both films and television, Ekta branched out into the web space with her digital venture ALT Balaji in 2017, where content curated by her was bold and challenging. Ekta Kapoor Reveals Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 4's Plot: 'May Be Based on the Real-Life Story of a Bollywood Star Wife's Extra-Marital Affair'.

And on the eve of Ekta turning a year older on June 7, here are path-breaking television shows from her kitty that were a huge deal in terms of both content and storylines.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed the way that Indian television is perceived. It was 'THE' show that coined the term 'saas-bahu' sagas and gave rise to all kinds of debates with regards to the television content in India. Plus, Kyunki... was the only show on Indian Television to have attained TRPs as high as 20. Well.... speechless? We too!!

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

This show contributed a major portion to the revolutionary change of content on Indian television. Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar player Ram and Priya who get married to each other in their late 30s and the show t aces their journey of falling in love despite being complete opposites. In fact, the show gave out a very strong message about how marriage and falling in love is not limited to a certain age only.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The story of Raman, a divorcee with a daughter and Ishita, a barren woman, once again gave out a strong message about how it always comes down to the love of a family. While Ishita was seen accepting Raman and his family whole heartedly, Raman’s typical Punjabi family also comes around to accepting that Ishita will never be able to give them a waaris. Moral of the story: The show’s plotline gave out a strong message about adoption and also re-defined the whole 'step-mothers are evil' mentality.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya's storyline has nothing to do with it making its way to this feature but for its path-breaking TRPs. Kumkum Bhagya always remained on the Top spot only during the exception when Naagin aired. Also, Kumkum Bhagya paved the way for its spin-off Kundali Bhagya and this show just does not leave the top spot, even for Naagin.

Naagin Franchise

There were quite a few shows before Naagin that showed supernatural stuff, but it was Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise that made the supernatural genre a fad in today's times. When the show would air, it always set up camp on the top spot of the TRP charts, Naagin 4? not so much, but the previous 3 seasons did. Well, don't you think that the numbers talk for themselves here?

Well, there is enough proof that Ekta Kapoor has successfully located the pulse of the audience of all age groups and also genres. Happy Birthday, Ekta Kapoor!