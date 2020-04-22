Erica Fernandes Finally Addresses Her Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan, Says ‘It Affects Our Personal Lives’ (Read Details)

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Breakup and patch-up rumours in the tinsel town is so common news these days. Over the past few days, we've heard many calling it quits kinda gossip. Be it Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Anusha Dandekar-Karan Kundra to Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali, it's heartbreaking to come across such scoops. Having said that, one telly couple who has managed to not leak much about their affair is Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars who are said to have gone through a rough phase during the time they were dating, currently share a cordial bond together. The former couple is often seen chilling as 'just pals'. Parth Samthaan Hints About Making a Bollywood Debut, Says There's a Good Chance that It Will Happen This Year.

While Parth and Erica have never talked about their love in public, the actress in her latest interview has addressed how these link-up rumours affect their personal lives. In the live chat with ETimes, when Erica was quizzed if these gossips affect her bond with Parth. She replied, “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.” Erica Fernandes Awakens Her Inner Artist, Says 'Drawing Keeps Me Calm and Focused'

For the unversed, at the time when rumours were afloat that Erica and Parth are indeed dating the girl had shared a picture and shocked everyone. The photo saw Fernandes holding the hand of an unidentified man along with a ring which saw 'E' embossed on it. Meanwhile, due to the lockdown, new episodes of KKK are not being aired at the moment. Stay tuned!