Actor Tate Donovan, the voice behind the popular character of Hercules, has now come up with a documentary, "Expedition Everest." Narrated by Tate, the one-hour documentary showcases the journey of a team of international scientists, climbers and storytellers to the top of the world's highest peak, to conduct the most comprehensive, single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history. Leonardo DiCaprio, Barry Jenkins on Board for Netflix’s Film Adaptation of Virunga Documentary

Also, it highlights the challenges faced by the team, with members from eight countries, as they trek higher up the mountain, conducting valuable research along the way, covering valleys that surround the Everest. Wild Karnataka: Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj Lend Their Voice for David Attenborough’s Documentary

Expedition Everest on Nat Geo

Not just the final peak for mountaineers to scale, Everest could offer key insights into the effects of climate change on South East Asia. Watch the premiere of Expedition Everest on 18th July at 10 PM on National Geographic. #NatGeoSpotlight pic.twitter.com/jLqdADFXnN — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) July 12, 2020

Narrating the film was done from the safety of a recording studio. "Expedition Everest" will premiere on National Geographic on July 18.

