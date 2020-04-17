Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: Amazon Prime Video's Series Tries To Rectify The Mistakes Of The First Season But Is Still Defeated By Predictable Plot Twists

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 poster (Picture Credit: Twitter)

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: Not typically taking off from where it ended in the last season, Siddhi (Maanvi Ghagroo) is in now Istanbul whiling her time boozing and talking to random strangers about her life's mess only to get shit on (literally). A drunk call to Umang (Bani J) gets the latter so freaked out that she assembles the rest of the girls and leaves for Istanbul immediately. Oh, missed a point here...they haven't been on talking terms for four months after their epic showdown at the Truck Bar in the first season. The Turkey trip reunites the four where they tell each other how they have been all these months. Once back in India, the problems go back to what they were with slights additions like Siddhi's father refusing to talk to her after her chat room fiasco, her mother Sneha (Simone Singh) becoming her pal, a wedding, a controversial book, and guy problems. Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please Season 2 Celebrates Both Men and Women

Anjana's (Kriti Kulhari) equation with her ex-husband Varun (Neil Bhoopalam), has changed for the worse after the accident involving their kid. But they do make peace with it and closure is in sight. Umang gets Samara out of depression and decides to be a forever couple while Damini (Sayani Gupta) pens a controversial book on a judge which puts her in danger.

The ten episodes of the new season dropped on Amazon Prime Video today and I think it is perfectly timed. Despite its many flaws (God! there were so many!) in the first season, people were waiting for a second season and with the lockdown in place, this series could reach newer heights. This time, it will also be aided by slightly better character development. In the first season, everyone seemed to be in a hurry to make a statement that women can live the way they want forgetting that they have to justify that in the show if not to the world in general.

Interestingly, while the pilot episode of the first season was enough to put anyone off the series unless you are made to watch it or are patient enough, the second season starts pretty well. More so because there is a need to know what happened to the girls after their world turned topsy-turvy at the end of the previous season. But the reunion after the big fight is rushed and extremely convenient. Some nasty things were said and yet apart from 'when I needed you the most, you girls weren't there' vibe, everything went back to normal for the four of them pretty quickly. Seems director Nupur Asthana was in a rush to get to their glossy lives to set the mood for what is to come next.

Once Turkey was rushed and wrapped up, they landed in Mumbai with their usual lives. Everything after that is pretty and predictable. Like you know that major publishers will refuse to take on Damini's book or Siddhi will hook up with the guy she is doing gigs with or Umang will feel bogged down by the pressures of dating a superstar. The same-sex relationship between Lisa Ray and her remains the weakest link in the series with you feeling nothing for their ups and downs. At times, I felt like skipping their part altogether.

What needs to be credited here is that this season, the writer delved deeper into the characters' psyche rather than glossing it up. Guess the latter done particularly well in the first season, the writer managed to get some room to develop these characters. Although the best arc remains with Maanvi who not just regains her friends but gains some self-confidence too. 'What's up? My Self-Esteem' is going to be the buzzword for this season. Kirti Kulhari's character was the star of the first season with the range that she flaunted. The second season doesn't give her character any major boost but it strikes a chord with the urban independent woman and not just the rich folks. Damini has moved away from cursing random people for enjoying celeb gossip to do something good with her time. Four More Shots Please Season 2 Trailer Out! Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo’s Characters Have Evolved in Unexpected Ways (Watch Video)

But what I liked about both the seasons is the stickiness. Despite a terrible pilot episode of the first season with a dreary dream sequence between Milind Soman and Sayani Gupta, it managed to keep me hooked. It's very addictive. In the second season, the writer got the liberty to hone the nuances of the characters a bit and that made it much more interesting.

The whole concept of open marriage and what sham that is has been pretty well documented. Although you can see right through it, you would sympathise with Archana for falling for it. It is refreshing to see the series not resorting to any men-bashing just to drive home a point. You hate Archana for letting Arjun go when he wanted more or loved Soman for being on Damini's side despite knowing her heart doesn't belong to her. However, I am still clueless about whether or not Jeh went back to his ex because they conveniently forget about her when Jeh and Damini get back. (Sorry for the spoiler!)

Watch Four More Shots Please! season 2 Trailer:

If I talk about performances, given the fact that the writer is certainly biased towards Siddhi Patel since the first season, Maanvi Ghagroo aces it. She goes from being a woman with body image issues with a mother bullying her into getting married to an independent woman who suddenly realises she has skills. At one point, she even says, "Abhi to main, main bani hoon,' when the guy calls her his girlfriend in front of everyone in a bar. That hits home because once you discover yourself, you would want to spend some more time with JUST YOU. Then comes the monologue! Siddhi has found out she is good with stand-up comedy and one day, during a solo performance, she talks about acceptance without alterations. Do watch out for that part..she nailed it! I won't be surprised if many agree to it.

Kriti Kulhari as Archana got a lot of applause in the first season but the second term doesn't give her much scope. Although being a deft actress, she manages to make the character more believable.

Yay!

Maanvi Gagroo

Better character development

Addictive flow

No men bashing

Nay!

Rushed reunion

Predictable plot twists

Final Thoughts

The first season of Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video's India original, was meant to be a liberating take about four rich women and their choices. But it oscillated between a rehash version of Veere Di Wedding and a bad copy of Sex And The City. The end promised a shake-up and they have done so albeit this time, the makers tried to fix the issues that plagued the first season.